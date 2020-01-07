Entertainment

Pokémon: Mewtwo and Mew are the protagonists of the latest action figure PPAP studio

January 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
The franchise of Pokémon it is the most prolific brand in the world with over 80 billion in turnover in the most diverse sectors. The international success of the saga is also thanks to the funny little monsters who have contributed to making the beloved franchise worldwide iconic.

In particular, Mewtwo is one of the most loved Pokémon in the community, as shown by this illustration of the clone of Mew with the Saiyan armor, thanks to a decidedly more mature characterization and an unmatched power. And it is precisely the two sides of the same coin, the Pokémon just mentioned, that PPAP Studio has dedicated an epic action figure to them, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news.

With an honest size of 28 x 24.5 x 22 (in cm), the statuette will be available in a limited edition starting in June, with only 288 copies available. Currently, on the official website it is already possible to pre-order the scale model at modest sum of 163 euros, to which are added any shipping costs. An opportunity not to be missed to grab one of the exclusive and limited copies of the new themed action figure Pocket Monsters.

And you, what do you think of the epic scale model in question, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having recovered our first impressions of the new Pokémon anime with a new co-star.

