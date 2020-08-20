Entertainment

Pokémon meets Spyro: a fanart transforms Charizard into a purple dragon

August 20, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Recognized by all as one of the most famous Pokémon, alongside the iconic Pikachu, Charizard has managed to win over many fans of the franchise created by Satoshi Tajiri in 1996, even if a good part of the fans are against the special treatment that Game Freak reserves for years against the fire starter.

In fact, even in the Pokémon Sword and Shield video games Charizard plays a very particular role, being the Favorite companion of the Galar League champion, Dandel, and prior to the release of the first DLC, Lonely Isle of Armor, it was the only one of Kanto's three starter Pokémon to have a Gigamax form.

Just to add a new design to Charizard's long list of transformations a fan has thought of a nice crossover with Spyro, one of the most famous dragons in gaming. As you can see in the post reported at the bottom of the news, the user @gloomyvisuals was able to perfectly combine the design of Spyro with that of Charizard, generating Spyrozard.

READ:  Pokémon Explorations: an episode for the first time without Ash and Pikachu, what is it about?

Appearing for the first time with a combination of gold-purple colors, this particular form of Charizard will surely be able to capture the attention of many players and fans of both the portable monsters, and the little dragon created by Insomniac Games more than 20 years ago.

Recall that the first Italian trailer of Pokémon Explorations has been released, and that the Pokémon Coco film has shown itself in a new key art.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.