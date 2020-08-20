Pokémon meets Spyro: a fanart transforms Charizard into a purple dragon

Share it:

Recognized by all as one of the most famous Pokémon, alongside the iconic Pikachu, Charizard has managed to win over many fans of the franchise created by Satoshi Tajiri in 1996, even if a good part of the fans are against the special treatment that Game Freak reserves for years against the fire starter.

In fact, even in the Pokémon Sword and Shield video games Charizard plays a very particular role, being the Favorite companion of the Galar League champion, Dandel, and prior to the release of the first DLC, Lonely Isle of Armor, it was the only one of Kanto's three starter Pokémon to have a Gigamax form.

Just to add a new design to Charizard's long list of transformations a fan has thought of a nice crossover with Spyro, one of the most famous dragons in gaming. As you can see in the post reported at the bottom of the news, the user @gloomyvisuals was able to perfectly combine the design of Spyro with that of Charizard, generating Spyrozard.

Appearing for the first time with a combination of gold-purple colors, this particular form of Charizard will surely be able to capture the attention of many players and fans of both the portable monsters, and the little dragon created by Insomniac Games more than 20 years ago.

Recall that the first Italian trailer of Pokémon Explorations has been released, and that the Pokémon Coco film has shown itself in a new key art.