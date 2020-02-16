Pokémon Masters welcomes Professor Oak: nostalgic trailer for the new Trainer

Share it:

After the success of Pokémon GO, even the most recent mobile incarnation of the famous franchise seems to be no different. In fact, Pokémon Masters recently reached 20 million downloads.

With a playful formula that features several iconic figures from all the previous chapters of the home saga Game Freak, the mobile title has recently accepted one new entry very special. We are talking about Professor Oak, the wise researcher interested in discovering the nature of all the bizarre creatures that appeared in the Kanto Region, the first universe to be the backdrop for a Pokémon adventure.

The historical importance of Professor Oak was celebrated by the Pokémon Masters team with a trailer who wanted to remember its origins. As you can see directly at the beginning of this news, the movie opens with the introductory notes of Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue, and it is precisely with the appearance he had in those games that the professor is introduced. Gradually, the latter becomes colored with the tones of the subsequent videogame chapters, to reveal the design chosen for him by the team of Pokémon Masters.

Professor Oak is therefore now available in the mobile game, flanked, as anticipated by the dataminer, by Legendary Pokémon Mew.