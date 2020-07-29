Pokémon Masters: Two new units arrive to refresh your summer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As had already been anticipated by the producers of Pokémon Masters, a new summer event is coming to the mobile game focused on pocket monsters: it will be called Summer, Sea, Music! and bring two new recruitable units with it.

Confirmation comes via a portal tweet Serebii.net (you can find it at the end of the article) showing the two coaches Zither and Rocco in their Costumax version at a beach party, which we presumably will also be attending. Support for Pokémon Masters is still active and during Summer, Sea, Music! it will be possible to recruit both Rocco Costumax and Sandlash Alola that Cetra Costumax and Jigglypuff, but at the moment no further details have been disclosed about these two characters, so type, moves and passive skills are currently a mystery.

We take this opportunity to remind you that several Pokémon will be introduced in Pokémon Masters at the end of July Announcements like the new one training area, where it will be possible to obtain the tools necessary to evolve one of its units to the maximum level, the function Vitality fundamental to face some struggles and the rank of the player, which will rise according to the amount of Vitality used. This summer seems to be the best time to become the strongest coach of Pokémon Masters, will you participate in the events of the Pokémon-themed mobile game? Let us know in the comments area.