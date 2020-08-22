Entertainment

Pokemon: Manholes inspired by the first generation arrive in Tokyo

August 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
While the fan art dedicated to Eevee of Pokemon continues, we report this news regarding the installation of new works focused on the famous saga born from Satoshi Tajiri in the streets of Tokyo.

In December 2018 in the Kagoshima prefecture the first manholes dedicated to the protagonists of Pokemon were installed, over the months the phenomenon has spread more and more and in recent days the Pokefuta, as these particular manholes are called, have also arrived in Tokyo. The six manholes were installed inside the Serigaya park in the town of Matsuya, which is part of the urban area of ​​Tokyo. At the bottom of the news you can find an image that shows us the six Pokefuta, all inspired by the first generation, one of the most loved by fans of the famous saga. The installation took place on August 21, bringing the number of manholes with depictions of Pokemon present throughout Japan.

In the meantime, the episodes of the new season of the animated series, if you have not yet done so, we would like to point out the latest trailer dedicated to Pokemon Explorations, the saga now in episode 34, or if you are looking for other fan art dedicated to the work of Satoshi Tajiri, here is a drawing that shows us the link between coaches and pokemon.

