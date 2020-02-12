Pokémon manga adaptation coming out: Mewtwo strikes again – Evolution

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The first movie of the famous Nintendo series, Pokémon, went down in history, marking an entire generation of kids. With Mewtwo as the protagonist, created in the laboratory by a fossil of the legendary Mew, he made us dream of the world that had already been fascinated by the first games released in 1996 for portable consoles.

Twenty-two years later, as written in an article a few weeks ago, the airing was announced, the 3DCG remake of the first 1998 movie, out on February 27th. Yet, according to some sources, it would seem that, at least for the North American market, the surprises did not end there.

Indeed, fired from Viz Media, it would seem, as communicated by the Twitter user Pokémon Dub in a post at the bottom of this article, Pokémon: Mewtwo strikes again – Evolution, will have a manga adaptation to be released on June 9, 2020.

Just like the movie ramake, this first adaptation too the original story will follow of the first film, with Mewtwo rebelling against humanity and Team Rocket doing everything to exploit it and use it for their evil plans. All seen from the perspective of Ash and comrades who will try to stop both the pokémon and the rival organization.

Always in the post at the bottom of the article you can admire the preview cover that the user Pokémon Dub he spread by attaching it to the tweet.

What do you think of the manga coming out in North America and the ramake of the film? Do you think the manga will ever see the light on the Italian market too? Let us know below in the comments.

The tragic background of Kanto's three starters in Mewtwo Strikes Back.