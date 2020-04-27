Pokémon: Lickitung's disturbing origin in yokai culture

Share it:

Pokémon it is a franchise that is very popular all over the world, thanks above all to an impressive video game capillarity. In any case, the funny little monsters that characterize the entire imagery of the work are strongly inspired by oriental tradition and culture.

The vast majority of creatures that contribute to varying the world of Pokémon therefore have originated in popular culture, both towards the legendaries, as in the case of the powerful Tornadus, and in the most common monsters, such as the bizarre Probopass. As you have seen from the two Pokémon just mentioned, both refer to mythology, but not all of them fall within the sphere of the divine.

In the case of Lickitung, its origin has its foundations in Japanese folklore nicknamed "yokai", sphere in which spirits and demons fall. The Pokémon in question, therefore, has roots in the demon Akamaneliterally "dirt licker", whose story has changed over time into a fairy tale to scare children and keep bathrooms clean. In fact, Akamane used to go to dirty toilets and wipe the dirt with a long tongue through a poisonous deadly saliva.

And you, instead, what do you think of the origins of Lickitung, did you know this anecdote?