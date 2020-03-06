Entertainment

Pokémon: let's retrace the most exhilarating plan designed by Team Rocket

March 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
The trio consisting of Jessy, James and Meowth was the protagonist of the animated series of Pokémon for more than twenty years, and still continues to torment Ash and his adventure companions in order to satisfy the evil plans of their leader, Giovanni.

Over the course of the various seasons, Team Rocket has engineered a myriad of strategies – always bankruptcy – but the most exhilarating is undoubtedly the one staged in the clip shared by the user Reddit DarkHoundOne.

Inside the movie, the trio uses a spring loaded boxing glove to get Ash's attention and suddenly grab Pikachu from his shoulder. Through a decidedly simpler tool than their subsequent creations, Team Rocket managed, even if only for a moment, to steal the Pallet Town coach and steal their most coveted little monster.

Ash's distraction is forgivable, having occurred in one of the first seasons of the animated series, where he had not yet developed a precise idea of ​​who the outlandish group who would chase him for all the regions of the Pokémon world was.

Even today, Team Rocket has not abandoned its snatching attempts, and will also be featured in the next feature film in the series, "Coco", due out in Japanese theaters next summer. The new film will revolve around the mysterious Pokémon Zarude, revealed on the occasion of Pokémon Day on February 26th.

Pokémon anime episode 16 sees the ghostly return of a certain creature. In addition, the family of the new protagonist was finally presented.

