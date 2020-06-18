Pokémon Let's Go Gold and Silver on Nintendo Switch: a clue in the Pokémon Presents?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the last appointment with the format Pokémon Presents, the Game Freak team shared a number of interesting announcements with the community of Trainers.

Among the latter, for example, we find the confirmation of the return to the gaming market of the Pokémon Snap series. During the streaming, the first trailer of New Pokémon Snap, reissue for Nintendo Switch of the game landed on Nintendo 64 during the now distant 1999. But not only: something else is cooking. Game Freak he has revealed that he has another big announcement coming up next week, during which a second appointment with Pokémon Presents will be broadcast.

As expected, the Poket Monsters fan community didn't waste time and have already worked out some hypotheses. Among these, a reflection on a possible reissue of Pokémon Gold and Silver in key Pokémon Let's Go. The fans' imagination was particularly stimulated background chosen by the CEO of The Pokémon Company to announce the appointment for next week. As you can verify at the bottom of this news, behind the manager we find a wide selection of Pokemon plush, strangely all related to creatures of Second Generation, including Lugia and Ho-Oh, the two Legendaries who dominated the covers of the original games. In the lower right corner, you can also glimpse two copies of Pokémon Let's Go Eevee and Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu, covered with Umbreon is Espeon, Eevee's evolutions introduced in Pokémon Gold and Silver!

Obviously, there is nothing confirmed, but the sightings are at least interesting: what do you think?