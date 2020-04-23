Pokémon launches its own lingerie line with Peach John

Share it:

The expansion of the brand Pokemon in the world of fashion, accessories and lifestyle continues to grow week by week and the latest collaboration announced by The Pokémon Company is with Peach John, brand with which they have desasaplanded a line of lingerie garments with creatures motifs of this universe.

In the line of previous collections, these garments have very minimalist patterns that from a distance make them seem normal but that at short distances reveal desasaplands inspired by creatures such as Pikachu, Sylveon, Eevee and Jigglypuff.

In addition to underwear and lingerie in the collection you can also find long pajamas and short pajamas. At the moment there is no information on the possibility of buying any of these garments outside of Japan.

In the past we have already told you about officially licensed fashion lines of Pokémon such as these 151 shirts with motifs of the original creatures that, over time, ended up also being launched in our territory. Perhaps in time this new collaboration will also end up commercialized in the West.

Peach John is a Japanese retail company specialized in lingerie and the like that is not usually distributed outside the Japanese country, but The Pokémon Company may try to take these products outside, perhaps in the Pokémon Centers that they have distributed in some countries or the like.

Another side project of the brand is the recent collaboration with Daniel Arsham to turn the most iconic Pokémon into unique sculptures that will be exhibited in various parts of the planet.