Pokémon: Lapras and MewTwo become the protagonists of two incredible statues

The series of Pokémon that has been accompanying us for 24 years through the main video games, the anime and all the dedicated merchandise, and with an announcement made recently, the true fans will be able to take home some very special statues.

Of legendary or "rare" Pokémon known in the first, historical, regions of Kanto and Johto, we have encountered many in the adventures of Ash Ketchum and his companions, but among the most iconic are certainly the nice Mew and Mewtwo, the artificial Pokémon, created genetically by some scientists under orders from Giovanni, head of Team Rocket.

It was the user @MundoKame who shared the post you find at the bottom of the page, where they are presented two statues dedicated mainly to Mewtwo and Lapras, surrounded by Igglybuff, Clefairy, Jigglypuff and Slowpoke for psychic type monsters, and Squirtle, Vaporeon, Marill and Wooper for water type monsters.

The statues, about 15 centimeters high, are part of the ZN Studio's Candy Series product line, are already pre-orderable at a price that is around 100 euros, and will both be available from October 2020.

