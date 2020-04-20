Pokémon: Is the legendary Tornadus inspired by a famous deity?

Share it:

We have already told you about how the imaginary of Pokémon build on mythology and Eastern and Western tradition, borrowing some of the peculiarities of popular culture in the creation of the most famous adventure companions in the world, especially with regard to the so-called "Legendary Pokémon".

As for the latter, in fact, the designers have made particular use of the mythological apparatus to create powerful yet fascinating creatures, just as the origins of Rayquaza reveal. Recently, the designer Ken Sugimori revealed in an interview how he was born Tornadus, the legendary flying type with the appearance of a genius of the lamp introduced in the fifth generation.

Indeed, its particular aspect originates in the Japanese deities, in particular one of the most ancient of Shintoishmo, the wind god Fujin. Also particularly interesting is the parallelism with the rival brother, Raijin, god of lightning and thunder, also represented in the world of Pokémon under the name of Thundurus. According to legend, Fujin is eternally in conflict with Raijin in order to protect the skies from the chaos of storms.

And did you know this interesting anecdote? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.