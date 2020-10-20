Pokémon: Is Brock a good role model for young viewers?

Brock certainly has some good qualities: he is the one who takes care of the other group members, cooking, cleaning and fully embodying the mother figure among our three coaches. Pokémon. He looks after others, and it comes naturally to him after the years he took care of his nine younger siblings.

It is only natural that Brock wants to become a breeder of Pokémon, and later a doctor, rather than a gym head or trainer like Ash. He is fascinated by cooking, creating new dishes, medicines and candy, always looking for a way to make his Pokémon live to the fullest.

Brock is always on the front line to help his fellow travelers and more. Ash will be the protagonist of the story but Brock is certainly the one who most embodies the role of leader.

Obviously, Brock also has flaws. Chief among them is his passion for women. In addition to nurse Joy and agent Jenny, Brock asks every woman he meets on his path to appointments, creating funny gags, especially since the poor protagonist always fails miserably.

So is Brock a good example? Brock has his flaws like any human being, but has a good, honest and protective soul. There are no perfect role models, but Brock, Ash and Misty, and many other Pokémon characters, can all be good role models for young fans.

