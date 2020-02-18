Pokémon: International Oceanian Championships, official streaming with commentary by Cydonia

Share it:

The Pokémon trainers all over the world have been dealing with Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield for months, the latest chapters dedicated to pocket monsters that arrived on Nintendo Switch in November.

Months that many of them took to breed, perfect and make their team stronger and stronger in view of a fundamental, now imminent, competitive event dedicated to the eighth generation of Pokémon.

These are the Pokémon International Oceanian Championships, the second important stage of the 2020 competitive season which officially opens the doors of International events to the last console of the Kyoto house. A competition that will take place from 21 to 23 February overseas, in Australia, but which, thanks to the renewed collaboration between Nintendo and the Pokémon Millennium portal, will be broadcast in live streaming with commentary in Italian for all fans of the Peninsula. Italian fans will therefore have the opportunity to follow all the matches live on Cydonia's Twitch channel, complete with technical commentary in real time: it will be like being at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Center!

The initiative is part of the program designed by Nintendo to make the major events in the competitive Pokémon world even more accessible, eliminating the distances between the continents and allowing everyone to enjoy content in Italian. Being characterized by the awarding with a high amount of Championship Points, the points necessary to qualify for the Pokémon World Championships, the International Championships are the most important events of each competitive season, therefore truly unmissable for all fans of the Pokémon challenges. The next stages will take place in Europe and North America, specifically in Berlin from 17 to 19 April and in Columbus, Ohio, from 26 to 28 June. It will then be the turn of the world final, which will arrive for the first time ever in Europe and will be held at the ExCeL in London from 14 to 16 August.

In short, it will be a year full of new emotions for the whole Pokémon community: the Oceanian International Championships are only the beginning of the long journey that will lead to the highly anticipated World Championships. The streaming events with the competition are on Cydonia's Twitch channel Thursday 20 February from 11.00 pm, Friday 21 February from 11.00 is Sunday 23 February from one in the morning, starting time of the pre-show that will anticipate the final at 03.00 h.