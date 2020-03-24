Pokémon: How strong is Ash's Gengar? Let's analyze moves and confrontation with Raichu

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Pikachu, Mr. Mime, Dragonite and Gengar, here they are the members of the new team of Ash Ketchum. The young Biancavilla coach chose to travel to Galar with an "old school" team, composed only from first generation Pokémon, but the results obtained on the field say that this team has not, at the moment, never missed a fight.

Episode 18 of Pokémon 2019 showed the umpteenth battle won by the protagonist's team, focusing in particular on the new partner chosen by Ash: the spectrum Gangar. The coach decided to use the pokèmon to counter the psychic powers of the Pisces gym leader Raichu, not having better options against electric enemies.

Gengar turned out to be a formidable member, knocking out Raichu in less than a minute. The specter also revealed its moveset, consisting of jelly punch, night shadow, psychic and shadow ball, and shown to have excellent agility. The next clash with Electrode he highlighted some defensive deficits, but this is still a significant leap forward considering that Ash is famous for traveling with much less powerful pokémon.

The coach is currently in the position 3763 of the world ranking, and is absolutely determined to improve his team to enter the Top 10 and face champion Dandel. The new Pokémon series seems to have benefited a lot from the quality of the last few episodes, given that both the TV share and the popularity on social media is growing rapidly. For years, fans have wanted to see Ash Ketchum triumph, and the new episodes are staging a strong and determined coach like never before.

And what do you think of it? What additions would you like to see in the main team? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, we recommend that you take a look at the preview of Pokémon episode 19.