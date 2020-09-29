Pokémon: How good is Ash really as a trainer? Here is the win rate

The immortal protagonist of the Pokémon he has been through all sorts of things during his adventure, challenging numerous opponents from the most disparate regions. Ash did not always come out victorious, although each defeat allowed him to overcome his limits and grow as a manager.

In each of this type of anime, the defeat of the protagonist is a springboard to improve oneself, a pretext to start a psychological growth necessary for narrative purposes. After the defeat with Bea, Ash is ready to try the sort again in the next episodes of Pokémon Expeditions and overcome their limits again. But during all his turbulent adventures how many victories did he manage to rack up?

A Reddit fan tried to put the pieces together to draw conclusions. From the beginning of the television series to the Alola saga the protagonist participated in 354 battles where he was the winner in 250 of them. Losses and draws, on the other hand, amount to 93 and 11 respectively. Summing up, Ash has a 72% win rate, while Pikachu, who has participated in fewer fights, has a rate of 67%

It is important to underline that with the continuation of Pokémon Explorations these percentages will be subject to variations, but they are still indicative to understand how many chances of victory Ash has during each duel. And you, instead, what do you think of these data? Let us know with a comment below.