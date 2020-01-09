Pokemon Home will open its doors in February

Share it:

The cloud storage service Pokémon Home It has received an approximate release date during the Pokémon Direct today that so many surprises has left us.

<img alt = "Now Trainers can bring all their Pokémon together with Pokémon Home, a cloud service app that lets players continue their Pokémon adventures beyond a single platform. Pokémon Home connects with Pokémon Bank as well as Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee !, the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games, and also Pokémon Go. With Pokémon Home, Trainers can manage their collection of Pokémon across many of their games. Plus, they can trade with friends or with anyone around the world directly using Pokémon Home. "Class =" image cover "data-src =" https://sm.asapland.com/asapland_en/cover/p/pokemon-ho/ pokemon-home_494t.jpg "data-srcset =" https://sm.asapland.com/t/asapland_en/cover/p/pokemon-ho/pokemon-home_494t.960.jpg, https://sm.asapland.com /t/asapland_en/cover/p/pokemon-ho/pokemon-home_494t.1920.jpg 2x "src =" data: image / svg + xml,% 3Csvg xmlns = 'http: //www.w3.org/2000/ svg 'viewBox =' 0 0 16 9 '% 3E% 3C / svg% 3E "/>

This replacement of the Pokémon Bank will serve to store all the creatures of Pokémon Go, Let's Go Pikachu, Let's Go Eevee, Sword and Shield. It can also be linked to the Pokémon Bank, so it would be compatible with all titles released on Nintendo 3DS as well.

This application would arrive to serve as a universal storage place for all the Pokémon that you have been capturing over the last generations, allowing you to move them freely between compatible games.

Other announcements of today's broadcast include: A remake of the original Mysterious World Pokémon and expansions for Sword and Shield, which translates into a fairly busy 2020 for Pokémon fans and also a very promising year for those who expected the controversial release of the last generation will improve over time.