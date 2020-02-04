Pokemon Home Guide: transfers, exchanges, National Pokedex, all functions

Share it:

Finally Pokemon Home is coming up Nintendo Switch is mobile devices compatible. In this mini-guide we explain how to use all the features of the service, from the transfer of creatures to exchanges, passing through secret gifts and the National Pokedex.

What games is compatible with Pokemon Home? What is the difference between the free version of the service and the paid version? What features are available on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, and how can you use them? We will answer all these questions below.

Differences between free and paid service

Pokemon Home offers free and paid features. The former are available to everyone, while the paid ones are reserved for premium users. To find out more, we refer you to our arctic with all the details on Pokemon Home premium prices and services.

Games supported by Pokemon Home

Below we list all the games and apps currently supported by Pokemon Home:

Pokemon Sword and Shield (Nintendo Switch)

(Nintendo Switch) Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee (Nintendo Switch)

(Nintendo Switch) Pokemon bank (Nintendo 3DS)

We point out that Pokemon Home will also be compatible with in the future Pokemon GO, on a date yet to be specified.

How to transfer Pokemon with Pokemon Home

Pokemon Sword and Shield is Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee can be linked to the version of Pokemon Home for Nintendo Switch. Once connected, you will be able to deposit or withdraw Pokemon obtainable in these games.

You can also transfer creatures from Pokemon Let's Go to Let's Go Eevee and vice versa, or move them from these two games to Pokemon Sword and Shield. If you transfer a Pokemon from Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee to Pokemon Sword or Shield, however, remember that you will no longer be able to bring it back to the game of origin!

Pokemon bank and creatures of Nintendo 3DS games

Premium users can move Pokemon from Nintendo 3DS games to Pokemon Home using Pokemon Bank. In addition, creatures transferred from Pokemon Bank to Pokemon Home will no longer be able to be returned to the bank. To celebrate the release of Pokemon Home, Pokemon Bank and Poketransfer will be available for free for a month starting in February.

How to trade Pokemon with Pokemon Home

Thanks to Pokemon Home for mobile devices it is possible to exchange Pokemon at any time and from anywhere. There are four ways to do it:

Prodigious box

Pokemon deposited in the Prodigious Box can be exchanged with players all over the world, at any time, even while you are not using Pokemon Home. In addition, by purchasing the premium service, you can trade more Pokemon at once.

GTS (Global Trade System)

Thanks to the GTS you can specify which Pokemon to offer for an exchange and which to receive (it is also possible to indicate a creature not present in your National Pokedex). You will then be looking for a trainer whose requests match your requirements. Even in this case, by purchasing the premium service you can exchange a greater number of Pokemon at one time.

Group Exchange

Group Exchange allows you to create a virtual group to exchange Pokemon with the players who access it. Each group can accommodate up to a maximum of 20 people. To add some suspense, you won't know which Pokemon you will receive until the operation is complete. Group exchange is available at no cost, but you will only be able to create a group with the premium service.

Exchange with friends

Exchanging with friends allows you to exchange Pokemon with the trainers on your Pokemon Home friends list. We point out that the functions related to adding and managing friends cannot be used by players under the age of 16.

National Pokedex

When you deposit creatures in the Pokemon Home boxes, they are registered in the National Pokedex. Furthermore, if the Pokemon you have deposited can evolve or gigamax, the relative forms will also be recorded. In the National Pokedex you can see all the descriptions of Pokedex belonging to the various games in the series, a very convenient solution to group your collection in one place.

With the Pokemon Home version for mobile devices, you can also view the skills of each Pokemon and the moves it can learn.

Your home

In your Home you will be able to see all kinds of information on events or games related to Pokemon Home. You can edit your profile using stickers, and get new ones by completing a series of objectives.

Secret Gifts in Pokemon Home

Secret Gifts can be received in the mobile version of Pokemon Home. Thanks to this function you can receive the Secret Gifts of Sword and Shield, in addition to the Pokemon Home gifts as tools to give to your Pokémon. Creatures found on Pokemon Home can be deposited directly in an application box.

Rating System in Pokemon Home

By purchasing the premium service you will have access to the evaluation system, with which you can check the strength of your Pokemon by consulting all their statistics. A very useful function for the most competitive coaches.

Battle Screen in Pokemon Home

In the version of Pokemon Home for mobile devices you can check the progress of the Competitive Fights and the various Online Competitions of Pokemon Sword and Shield, as well as see the rankings of the Pokemon protagonists of these fights. To do this, just go to the "Fights" screen to see the results of each Coach and find out what the are most used moves in competitions.

Pokemon points in Pokemon Home

As you deposit your creatures, you will earn Pokemon Home points that you can convert to PL (Fight Points) to be used in the main series Pokemon games, in order to enhance your team.

Pokemon Home features available on Switch and mobile

Depending on the version of Pokemon Home that you are using (for Nintendo Switch or mobile devices), you will only be able to access specific functions of the service. In the image below you can see all the Pokemon Home functions available on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.