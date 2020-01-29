Pokémon Home: all the functions of the app and the prices of the paid Premium service

Share it:

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company has unveiled all the main features of Pokémon HOME, cloud-based service for Nintendo Switch and compatible mobile devices, thanks to which as of February 2020 the trainers will be able to gather and catalog all the Pokémon captured during the different generations in a single "house".

With Pokémon HOME, players can move Pokémon between compatible games, trade Pokémon wherever they are and much more. A Premium membership will also be offered which will provide various incentives and access to additional features.

The Pokémon HOME version for Nintendo Switch supports the link with the following Nintendo Switch games: Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield, Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu and Pokémon Let's Go Eevee. In the future, support will also be extended to Pokémon GO.

If you transfer a Pokémon from Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu or Pokémon Let's Go Eevee to Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield, you will no longer be able to bring it back to the game of origin! However, you can move Pokémon from Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu to Pokémon Let's Go Eevee and vice versa.

Both versions of Pokémon HOME for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices support the Link with Nintendo 3DS Pokémon Bank software, for which a Premium subscription (more details on costs and functions are available below). Pokémon transferred from Pokémon Bank to Pokémon HOME can no longer be returned to Pokémon Bank. On the occasion of the launch of Pokémon HOME, Pokémon Bank and Poké Transfer will be available for free for a month from the release date.

Trainers will be able to use their mobile device to trade Pokémon wherever they are and at any time. It will be possible to exchange them in four ways:

Prodigious box : Pokémon deposited in the prodigious Box will be exchanged with players from all over the world in the blink of an eye. The exchange can also occur while you are not using Pokémon HOME. If you purchase a premium paid service, you can also trade more Pokémon at once.

: Pokémon deposited in the prodigious Box will be exchanged with players from all over the world in the blink of an eye. The exchange can also occur while you are not using Pokémon HOME. If you purchase a premium paid service, you can also trade more Pokémon at once. GTS (Global Trade System) : thanks to GTS, you can specify which Pokémon you want to offer for an exchange and which ones you want to receive. You will then be looking for a Trainer whose requests match your requirements. You can even request Pokémon that you have not yet registered in the Pokémon HOME National Pokédex! If you purchase a premium paid service, you can also trade more Pokémon at once.

: thanks to GTS, you can specify which Pokémon you want to offer for an exchange and which ones you want to receive. You will then be looking for a Trainer whose requests match your requirements. You can even request Pokémon that you have not yet registered in the Pokémon HOME National Pokédex! If you purchase a premium paid service, you can also trade more Pokémon at once. The group exchange : Group swap will allow you to create a virtual group to swap Pokémon with the players who access it. Each group can accommodate up to a maximum of 20 people. To add some suspense, you won't know which Pokémon you will receive until the exchange is complete. Group exchange is available at no cost, but you will only be able to create a group if you purchase the premium paid service.

: Group swap will allow you to create a virtual group to swap Pokémon with the players who access it. Each group can accommodate up to a maximum of 20 people. To add some suspense, you won't know which Pokémon you will receive until the exchange is complete. Group exchange is available at no cost, but you will only be able to create a group if you purchase the premium paid service. I exchange it with friends: Exchanging with friends will allow you to exchange your Pokémon with other users after you have become friends on Pokémon HOME. You can do this using the "Add a friend" option. Pokémon HOME features related to adding and managing friends cannot be used by players under the age of 16.

Premium service

You can subscribe to the Premium paid service for 1 month (2.99 euros), 3 months (4.99 euros) or 12 months (€ 15.99). In the table below you can consult all the details on the additional services that will be included.

For all the other features that will be offered by Pokémon HOME, including the National Pokédex, the Secret Gifts and the Rating System, we invite you to consult the official Pokémon website.