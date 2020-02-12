Pokémon Home adds 35 new creatures to Pokémon Sword and Shield

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Pokémon Home service has finally been officially released and thanks to it the captures that you have made in recent years can be safely stored in the cloud so you never lose them and be able to transfer them between compatible games.

The service has also offered some surprises to the players by allowing to introduce in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield a total of 35 creatures that cannot be captured within the game.

The list includes Meltan, Melmetal, Zeraora, Necrozma, Lunala, Bulbasaur, Mew, Mewtwo, Celebi and thus up to a total of 35 creatures among which are some legendary that can only be obtained in the Nintendo Switch video game thanks to the Pokémon Home transfer.

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Mewtwo

Mew

I celebrated

Jirachi

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

Reshiram

Zekrom

Kyurem

Keldeo

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decide

Litten,

Torracat

Incinerate

Popplio,

Brionne

Primarina

Cosmog

Cosmoem

Solgaleo

Lunala

Necrozma

Zeraora

Meltan

Melmetal

In this list you can consult all the Pokémon that it is now possible to transfer to Pokémon Sword and Shield exclusively. In addition the free version of the service allows you to store up to 30 creatures and transfer them between games, so you will not need to pay to have most of them in the new games.

The payment model of Pokémon Home requires € 2.99 per month to be able to access the service storage unlimitedly and thus have all the creatures captured from 3DS games up to now.

In the future it is expected that new features will be added to Pokémon Home and also that it is the standard site to go in future generations and future games to recover all the captures that we are making during all these years to come in this immortal saga.