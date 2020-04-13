Pokémon, guide to watch all streaming series and movies

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Twenty two seasons, each consisting of a number of episodes ranging from 34 to 83, grouped into six great moments of Ash's adventure, ranging from Pallet Town to Sun and Moon, in the Alola region, between the school of the Mele Mele island and the evidence of the Tour of the islands. Beyond the anime, they were also produced twenty-two films, while a twenty-third will arrive in July for now only in Japan, twenty-four if we also want to count the detective Pikachu live action.

In a word: Pokémon. An incredibly vast production, which unfortunately in Italy cannot be collected under a single aegis and is distributed in a jagged way between different on demand platforms and other seasons which instead are recoverable only on Pokémon TVdespite previous availability on Netflix. To try to clarify and group everything, we decided to tell you about it in this guide how to recover streaming the over a thousand episodes of Ash's adventures to become the greatest Pokémon trainer ever.

Netflix: the first season, the beginning of everything

Let's start from the first series, what is believed to be the original to date. Pocket Monsters was broadcast from April 1, 1997 in Japan and then arrived in Italy from 10 January 2000 broadcast on Italy 1, divided into five seasons, following the canons of the United States. It has a total of 276 episodes, of which four are censored in Italy, and it is set between Kanto and Johto, with Ash Ketchum flanked, on his journey, by Brock and Misty. The first is replaced only for thirty-four episodes by Tracey Sketchit, a designer met in the Orange Islands.

The story is known to practically everyone, precisely because it marked the beginning of Ash's adventure from Pallet Town with the only goal of becoming the greatest Pokémon trainer: received his initial Pikachu, he embarked on the journey to Kanto to get to the Pokémon League of the Blue Plateau. All the monsters encountered during this first series belong to the first generation, except for Ho-Oh and Togepi. The series is available up to episode 52 (Japanese equivalent of 56) on Netflix under the Pokémon name: Indigo League, the title with which it was broadcast in its American version. The first season is therefore available entirely to all subscribers to the streaming on demand platform.

Season 2 was originally available on Netflix, since the platform's debut, but was later removed for unknown reasons. At the moment the only place where it is possible to recover its vision, for all 49 episodes, is Pokémon TV, where among other things you can find all the episodes of the long epic of Ash Ketchum. Unfortunately, the same goes for The Johto Journeys, which includes the 52 episodes that anticipate the generation dedicated to Gold and Silver, in Italy divided into Johto League Champions and Master Quest.

These two are also found only on Pokémon TV, up to the fourteenth season, for which Amazon Prime Video, the platform available free of charge for all members of the Amazon Prime program, surprisingly takes over. This means that the adventures included in the Diamante and Perla generation, which also included the Sinnoh League in Italy, are not available on any platform.

The move to Amazon

We arrive, therefore, in Black and White, the fourteenth season, located at the beginning of the sixth Japanese macro-section, entitled Best Wishes. In Japan it has been broadcast since 2010 and is based on the videogames of fifth generation Black and White, set in the Unova region. In Italy the first episodes were broadcast on Disney XD and later on K2. The story starts from the arrival of Ash, Pikachu, Delia (the protagonist's mother) and Oak to Unova, to witness the appearance of Zekrom, Iris and Axew. On Amazon Prime Video you will find the season divided into four different volumes, the first of which ends in episode 12 (originally 671, entitled Here is the Trubbish team, the episode during which Ash receives a Pokémon egg).

Until episode 709, the twelfth of the fourth volume, you will be able to enjoy an entire season, available to lead you until the first appearance of Eelektross is Chandelure. Amazon Prime Video does not stop there, fortunately, and continues offering you until episode 803, present as season 16 volume 4, so when Ash leaves all his Pokémon to Professor Oak, except for Pikachu, and leaves for Kalos for a new adventure. It's about closing Best Wishes! and then of the Unova section of Nero e Bianco, to welcome the next generation, X and Y.

The Pokémon XY series was aired in Japan in 2013, entirely based on the sixth generation, in the Kalos region, as we said earlier. In Japan the division takes place exactly in two seasons, while in Italy, where the series has maintained a division into three different segments, the airing took place simultaneously with the United States, at the end of 2013 on K2. On Amazon Prime Video the subdivision once again proposes segments of 12 episodes each, proposing the whole series, without excluding even one episode.

You will therefore find yourself up to episode 943, published in Italy on February 21, 2017 and which sees Ash returning to the Kanto region, Serena moving towards Hoenn, while Lem and Clem return to take care of the Luminopoli Gym. At the end of this series Ash also decides to free Greninja, one of the strongest Pokémon he has had on his roster, with which among other things he had developed a very strong bond based on a sort of mega-evolution that had led his ally to take on a version very similar to the clothes worn by their trainer. We talked about it in more depth in our special on the strongest Pokémon ever captured by Ash Ketchum.

The return on Netflix

After XY we come to the most recent series available to us, ie Sun and Moon, in Japan available in a single segment and in Italy divided into three different moments. The original airing takes place from the end of 2016 and concerns all the seventh generation Pokémon, set in the Alola region.

In Italy the series has been broadcast since 2017 on K2 and then on Disney XD, which then manages to obtain the exclusive for the transmission of the episodes that arrive after A crystal clear investigation !. The vision on demand is entirely Netflix, to which we must therefore return after seeing the Indigo League: the platform makes available all three seasons foreseen by the Italian subdivision, therefore also Ultravventure and Ultraleggende. The trip, this time, sees Ash go to the Alola region with her mother to deliver a Pokémon egg to Manuel Oak: once he arrives in the new region, he decides to move permanently to the Mele Mele island to attend the local School. The series goes all the way to episode one thousand, aired in Italy in 2017, just five months after the Japanese airing, and reaches 1062, an episode aired in November 2019 on Disney XD. The rest of the episodes are still owned by K2, which every week offers a new episode without interruptions from September 21 to today. The series is currently in episode 1084, which sees Ash challenge Professor Kukui for the last time, with Torracat and Incineroar competing for the first time.

The anime will end up crowning, as known, Ash as Alola's strongest coach and will end on May 16 with episode 1089, during which all the Pokémon captured in Alola will remain with Professor Kukui and the young man from Pallet Town will return to Kanto. Episodes up to 1078 are available on Pokémon TV, broadcast on March 7.

We end the list of episodes of the Pokémon saga with a brief mention also of the unpublished twenty-third season, Pocket Monsters, on the air since 2019. Currently the series has arrived at episode 1110 and will end with 1114 next May 10, according to the latest news come from the rising sun, with a battle that will see Mega Lucario take the field. There is still no information on the possible adaptation also in Italy, also in the face of the fact that in our country we have not yet finished seeing the events centered on Alola and we have not yet been able to celebrate the great event that saw Ash as protagonist, who became champion of a League after twenty years of attempts.

The unrecoverable feature films

Once the recovery of all the episodes of the anime is complete, we arrive at the films: we said at the beginning that there are twenty-three of them, going to also understand the live action of Detective Pikachu: let's discover where they are located and how to see them all, in a hypothetical quarantine marathon or weekend bingewatching. We obviously start from the 2000 film, Mewtwo strikes again: the film, which is also known by the name of Mewtwo against Mew, in Japan it was distributed in 1998 and is currently available in Italy both on Netflix and on Pokémon TV. For now they are nowhere to be found Pokémon 2 – The strength of one (2000) e Pokémon 3 – The Unown spell (2001), while Pokémon 4Ever it is not currently available on any platform, not even for a fee. The same must be said for Pokémon Heroes, Jirachi Wish Maker is Destiny Deoxys, while with regards Lucario and the mystery of Mew, in Italy broadcast in 2009, the purchase or rental on Google Play or iTunes is available again.

Pokémon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea, Pokémon: The rise of Darkrai, Pokémon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior, Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life is Pokémon: The king of illusions Zoroark they follow the same path as the previous ones, between Google Play and iTunes, while Pokémon: White – Victini and Zekrom is available only on the Apple platform.

You have to get to Pokémon – I choose you!, twentieth film, to be able to find a feature film again on a streaming platform on demand (Netflix), because the films on Kyurem, Genesect, Diancie, Hoopa and Volcanion are also available as the previous ones.

The trend continues positive also as regards Pokémon – In each of us, from 2018, available on Netflix, just like Mewtwo's recent CGI remake is striking again, in cinemas from February 27th and already usable on the platform that seems to be the only one to want to invest in Pokémon feature films. For Detective Pikachuinstead, the only possible choice is to buy it on Infinity, who excluded him from the flat subscription and asks for 11 euros for watching: even more than you could have paid by going to the cinema in May last year.