Pokémon GO: Zekrom is about to arrive in five-star Raids!

Today has proved to be a memorable day for all the Trainers in the world. While Pokémon Sword and Shield welcomed the Solitary Island expansion of Armor and Zeraora in Raids, the app was announced in one fell swoop Pokémon Smile and Nintendo Switch games Pokémon Café Mix is Pokémon Snap.

There was no shortage of news even for Pokémon GO. Niantic's Augmented Reality game not only prepares to welcome Mega Evolutions, but also to Zekrom within the five-star Raid!

The legendary Dragon and Electro type Pokémon will show up in level five raids from 22:00 on Tuesday 16 June until the same time on Tuesday 7 July 2020. In addition, every Wednesday there will be hours of raids dedicated to this Pokémon, according to this calendar:

Wednesday 17 June 2020 from 18:00 to 19:00

Wednesday 24 June 2020 from 18:00 to 19:00

Wednesday 1 July 2020 from 18:00 to 19:00

Zekrom will prove to be a really tough nut to crack, but like all Pokémon it will have weaknesses. In this regard, we recommend that you prepare your Pokémon that know Ice, Earth, Dragon and Follett type moves. And remember that you can challenge Zekrom using a remote raid ticket!