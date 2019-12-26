Pokémon GO Winter Holidays, special weekend event: Regice returns to raids!

Share it:

Trainers, as you know, the winter parties in Pokémon GO are underway, with costumed creatures, Ice-type Pokémon never seen before, field research events, many bonuses and new Shadow Pokémon of Team GO Rocket.

Know, however, that it is not over here, since the Niantic guys are also preparing a special event that will take place from 11:00 to 19:00 on Saturday 28 December. Throughout its duration, the Ice Lure Modules will last two hours and will be able to attract Pokémon such as Lapras, Delibird, Cubchoo and others. By using the Glacial Bait Module to evolve Eevee during the event, you will get a Glaceon with the Ultimate Choice attack loaded.

If you have not yet managed to capture Regice, we have good news for you: the legendary Pokémon Iceberg will be available again in the raids! During the event, you also get two additional raid tickets spinning the photo disc in a gym. Keep in mind that raid tickets will no longer be available at the end of the event and you cannot have more than one raid ticket at a time.

We take this opportunity to remind you that the Pokémon GO Winter Holidays will continue until 11.59pm on Wednesday 1 January 2020.