Pokémon GO will premiere competitive leagues soon

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Soon the fighting between players of Pokémon GO they will reach a new level thanks to the arrival of the GO Fighting League, a way of competing that has already started its operation and that will gradually begin to extend to all the accounts of the game.

Until this game mode is available to all players, the first competitive season will not begin. For now, those who receive access can enjoy the preseason. This first contact is defined as follows on the official website:

The preseason is a period prior to the start of the competition. With your help, we can improve and balance the Liga Fights GO function during this time. In addition, we will use this time to know how the GO Fighting League is being used to determine aspects such as the ideal duration of the seasons, the thresholds for the rankings, etc. For the preseason, the GO Fighting League will start with the Super Ball League, then move on to the Ultra Ball League and the Master Ball League. The leagues will rotate every two weeks. You can qualify during the preseason, but the classification will be partially restored at the beginning of Season 1. You will win prizes for fighting and winning, making it a great time to practice and win fantastic prizes.

Some of the prizes of this preseason include Pikachu Libre, the version of the iconic pokémon with a fighter costume that we already saw in several installments and now debuting in Pokémon GO.

With the entry of these combats the premium raid passes will become premium combat passes that will allow players to be part of the most important fights.

You can find many more details about how the leagues work here.