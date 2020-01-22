Pokémon GO will celebrate the Lunar New Year with a new event

Share it:

To celebrate the arrival of the Lunar New Year, one of the events with several contents that Pokémon GO usually done on desasaplandated dates.

Perhaps what most interests the players is the arrival of Darumaka, a creature that has not been available to date and will now emerge from the eggs that hatch at 7 kilometers (also in these eggs red creatures will proliferate). The event in question will last from Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. until Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. CET.

The red creatures that we will be able to add to the collection during these days are Charmeleon, Vulpix, Parasect, Voltorb, Jynx, Magmar, Magikarp, Flareon, Slugma, Wurmple, Corphish, Kricketot, and Foongus, which will appear wild more frequently.

Other peculiarities of the event include Rare Candies in gifts, a greater chance of getting a lucky Pokémon when exchanging with friends and the new limited research Minccino.

To celebrate the Year of the Rat, Minccino, the Pokémon Chinchilla, will appear in Pokémon GO at a special limited research event. Professor Willow has also discovered that Minccino can evolve to Cinccino with exposure to a Teselia Stone!

This investigation will last from Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Creatures such as Rattata, Raticate, Pikachu, Sandshrew, Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Sentret, Marill, Zigzagoon, Plusle, Minun, Bidoof and Patrat will appear wildly frequently and Minccino will appear more frequently when hatching 5 km eggs. The creature will remain in these eggs at the end of the event and there is a variocolor version.

Niantic promised a start of 2020 moved with height events and after the New Year activities continue to fulfill what was promised with all these celebrations for the Lunar New Year.