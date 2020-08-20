Pokémon GO welcomes Heatran: Special Raids for the Legendary

Share it:

After announcing a second edition of Dragon Week in Pokémon GO, the Niantic team presents a second special initiative dedicated to mobile gaming.

A new Legendary Pokémon it is in fact ready to become the absolute protagonist of Raid of Pokémon GO over the next few days. Starting from 22:00 of Friday 21 August, Heatrun he will wait for Trainers and Trainers who dare to face him. The Fire / Steel creature will act as an opponent to the Poket Monster team of players until 22:00 of September 10. The time available to take advantage of the initiative will therefore be relatively abundant.

Trainers therefore have the opportunity to assemble an adequate team to face Heatrun. Among the creatures recommended are definitely Pokémon of the Water, Ground and Fighting type. Are you ready to challenge the Crater Pokémon? In case of victory, as usual for Special Raids, it will be possible to try to capture the Legendary to increase your team.

In closing, we remind you that voting will start soon via the game's official Twitter account to elect the creatures protagonists of the Pokémon GO Community Day in September and October. Among the candidates, we find four First Generation Pokémon: Charmender, Caterpie, Porygon and Grimer.