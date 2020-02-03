Pokemon GO Valentine's Day 2020: Lickitung and Chromatic Chansey in February

Share it:

Niantic Labs has announced Pokemon GO's Valentine's Day event, scheduled for Friday 14 February at 08:00 and until 22:00 (Italian time) on February 17. For the occasion, Wild pink pokemon will begin to appear more frequently.

Here are the notes released by the developers: "Audino, the Listening Pokémon and Alomomola, the Assistance Pokémon, will debut in Pokémon GO! They are quite rare, you will only be able to meet them if you are very lucky. During this event, the normal bait modules will last six hours and you will receive a doubled catch candy bonus. If you are lucky, you can capture a chromatic Happiny or meet a chromatic Chansey. To continue the pink Pokémon holidays dedicated to Valentine's Day, a raid day will be organized on Saturday 15 February 2020 from 14:00 to 17:00 local time with Lickitung! Lickitung will be present in the five-star fights and will know the move Corposcontro. You can receive up to five additional raid tickets for free during the event by throwing photo discs in the gyms. You will not be able to keep more than one of these raid tickets at the same time and will no longer be available at the end of the event. Lucky Trainers will be able to meet the chromatic Lickitung."

A very interesting month for all Pokemon GO trainers, who can now also run into Mincinno and Woobat for a limited period.