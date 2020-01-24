Pokémon GO updates on iOS and Android: improved graphics and fixes for the Buddy System

Share it:

A few hours after the conclusion of the Legendary Hour starring Heatran, here comes a brand new update for the iOS and Android versions of Pokémon GO, which introduce several improvements to the game experience.

Among the main improvements introduced by the update in question we find a more detailed technical sector thanks to the shadows added to the coach's avatar and the accompanying Pokémon thanks to the recently introduced Buddy System. There are also changes to the video system tag, since it is now possible to remove the EX Raid "badge" from the Gyms with scheduled raids and the search for creatures that can evolve thanks to the exchange has been simplified. Even the combat system has undergone a few minor tweaks and now, when fighting with two Pokémon, the first to attack is the one with the highest attack value. Finally, we must mention the correction of some minor bugs that plagued the new Buddy System, the feature that allows players to be accompanied by one of their Pokémon and enjoy various benefits.

Waiting to discover the next news that Niantic has in store for the players, we remind you that the votes of the protagonist of the Community Day of February 2020 are active.