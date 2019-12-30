Pokemon GO: updated the January 2020 Community Day schedule

Share it:

With a brief note, Niantic Labs announced that it has reviewed the scheduled Pokemon GO Community Day schedule Sunday 19 January, changing the times previously communicated to meet the needs of the coaches.

Thank you for sharing your feedback on Pokémon GO Community Day times in various regions with us. The safety and well-being of the Coaches are the most important thing for us, so we decided to try to establish the times of the Community Day according to the hemisphere.

Pokemon GO: Community Day January 2020 date and time

Northern Hemisphere – Sunday 19 January 2020 from 11:00 to 14:00 (local time)

Southern Hemisphere – Sunday 19 January 2020 from 15:00 to 18:00 (local time)

Keep in mind that countries located on the equator line will be affected by division by hemisphere. We advise Trainers to organize themselves according to their position. We hope to receive your feedback and that you will participate in the Community Day, we will continue to experiment to find timetables that allow all the Coaches to participate in the event.