Pokémon GO: Tympole and Dwebble among the new Gen 5 Pokémon

If you are among the lovers of Pokémon belonging to fifth generation, know that news that may interest you has recently arrived in Pokémon GO.

By playing the famous title for smartphones and tablets you may now run into new creatures and, among these, we find the following:

Roggenrola

Tympole

Dwebble

Trubbish

Karrablast

joltik

Shelmet

This is instead the list of Pokémon that you might find inside eggs:

Venipede and Dwebble in 2 km eggs

Roggenrola, Tympole, Trubbish, Karrablast, Joltik and Shelment in 5 km eggs

Timburr, Tirtouga, Archen and Axew in 10km eggs

The news does not end here, since Niantic has decided to also introduce a series of new Pokémon that can only be captured and exclusively in specific countries:

Throh: North America, South America and Africa

Sawk: Europe, Asia and Australia

Maractus: Southern United States, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and South America

Sigilyph: Egypt and Greece

Basculin with red stripes: Orient

Blue Striped Basculin: West

We remind you that among the novelties of January 2020 there are not only the creatures of Generation 5 but also the evolution through exchange and the Community Day with Piplup as protagonist.