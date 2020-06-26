Pokémon GO turns 4: a lot of Pokémon and special events for the summer!

Share it:

The Niantic team seems ready to forgive the cancellation of the Pinsir Raid day: the software house has in fact presented an incredible program of celebrations for the Pokémon GO 4th anniversary!

In particular, three major weekly celebrations are planned. The first of these will last between 08:00 am Friday 3 July and the 22:00 of Wednesday 8 July: main theme will be "skills". Several bonuses provided for the occasion: for example, by completing the three sets of tasks in the timed search it will be possible to meet Ducklett, Pikachu Volo, a Star Piece and much more! In addition, Flying-type Pokémon and Pokémon with party hats will appear in the wild, hatch from the Eggs and be available in raids. Pidove and Pikachu Volo Chromatic can also be encountered. Special raids will also host the Legendary Pokémon Oh-Ho.

From 08:00 on Friday 10 July at 22:00 on Wednesday 15 July instead, the second special week will take place. A special themed event fight it will take place on Sunday 12 July, while for the entire duration of the event, by completing the three sets of tasks in the timed research of the weekly Challenge it will be possible to meet Hitmonlee, Absol, a super radar Rocket and more.

Finally, the third week will be dedicated to the topic Friendship, with events expected for the period between 08:00 on Friday 17th July and 22:00 of Wednesday 22 July. Completing the challenges will allow Trainers to meet Raichu di Alola, Petilil or a Fortunuovo, among others. A special summer event will also see further Poket Monster protagonists.

In closing, remember that Pokémon GO will soon welcome Mega Evolutions.