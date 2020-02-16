Pokémon GO: trainers, Lickitung awaits you in the Raids today February 15th!

Share it:

As part of the Valentine's Day celebrations, today 15 February there is another important initiative dedicated to all the coaches of Pokémon GO.

From 14:00 to 17:00 Lickitung will be featured in four-star raids and will know the move Body Slam. You can receive up to five raid tickets for free during the event by running the photo discs in the Gyms, but you cannot keep more than one of these raid tickets at the same time and they will no longer be available at the end of the event. The luckiest Trainers will even meet a Chromatic lickitung!

Recall that on Valentine's Day Audino, the Listening Pokémon, and alomomola, the Pokémon Assistance, made their debut in Pokémon GO, more precisely in the 7 km Eggs. Pink Pokémon, such as Lickitung, Porygon, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Tyrogue, Smoochum, Luvdisc and Happiny, can also hatch from the same eggs. The lucky ones can also meet Chromatic Chansey. The normal bait modules activated during the event will last six hours and you will receive a doubled catch candy bonus. Before saying goodbye, we remind you that the Valentine's Day celebrations will go on until 22:00 on Monday 17 February.