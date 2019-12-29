Pokémon GO, too successful for Wayfarer: Niantic disables the function

Share it:

A few weeks ago, Niantic made the Wayfarer function available in Pokémon GO, a tool that allows all Level 40 Trainers to propose and review the location of Pokéstop and Gyms, in order to guarantee their safety and prevent them from arising in dangerous and / or unsuitable contexts, such as private property and schools.

An incredibly useful feature, which has met with great success … indeed, too much! Due to the excessive participation of players, which has seen numerous stability problems arise, the development team was forced to disable it until further notice. This is surprising news, since Niantic Wayfarer is addressed only to a certain fringe of Trainers, i.e. those who have already reached level 40.

Niantic did not mention the timing of the return of the functionality, but we hope that the problems will be resolved soon and that it will quickly reappear. Wayfarer represents an excellent incentive to reach level 40 for all players, as well as an indispensable tool to ensure the correct positioning of Pokéstop and Gyms around the world.

We take this opportunity to remind you that the Pokémon GO Winter Holidays are underway, which until 23:59 on Wednesday January 1, 2020 will see costume Pokémon, Ice-type Pokémon never seen before, field research events, objects for themed avatars and much more! At the moment there is a bonus that guarantees double the Experience Points per capture, but at 12:00 it will be replaced by a half-hatching distance for the eggs.