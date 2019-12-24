Pokémon GO, the Winter Holidays have started: new Pokémon, bonuses and all the details

Share it:

Today, December 24, as promised, the 2019 Pokémon GO Winter Holidays have kicked off, which will keep coaches from all over the world busy until next 11:59 pm on Wednesday January 1, 2020. Costume Pokémon, type Pokémon are expected Never-before-seen ice, field research events, themed avatar items and more!

First of all, during the event Pikachu, Raichu and Pichu wearing caps and Stantler with bells will appear for the first time in Pokémon GO. Wild Ice-type Pokémon such as Sneasel, Delibird, Snorunt and many more will appear more frequently, and for the occasion Cubchoo will debut, the Cold Pokémon! Aloa Sandshrew, Aloa Vulpix, Pichu with caps on and Stantler with bells will be available in 7 km eggs, while Raichu wearing caps and Stantler with bells will be available in the two star raid.

By casting a Glacial Bait Module on a nearby Pokéstop you will have the opportunity to meet cryogonal, the Crystal Pokémon, also making its debut in Pokémon GO. Team GO Rocket, meanwhile, has transformed many other creatures into Shadow Pokémon: expect to find Delibird, Absol, Bagon, Stantler and others in this form. In the game store they are now available for purchase winter themed items like Stantler's sweater and sash, as well as the same cap worn by some Pikachu for the event. In addition, inevitable gods new exclusive field research events which will give you the opportunity to meet Pokémon like Pikachu wearing a cap.

What an event it would be without bonus? Get ready, because they are quite a lot! For the entire duration of the Winter Holidays, therefore until 23:59 on January 1, 2020, you can benefit from double friendship packs to be opened every day, double friendship packs to give as gifts and a disposable Egg Incubator guaranteed per day. Furthermore:

Until 23:59 tomorrow 25 December 2019: double catch candy and double transfer candy;

From 12:00 on Thursday 26 December 2019 to 23:59 on Friday 27 December 2019: double the amount of stardust from capture;

From 12:00 on Saturday 28 December 2019 to 23:59 on Sunday 29 December 2019: double capture EP;

From 12:00 on Monday 30 December 2019 to 23:59 on Wednesday 1 January: distance for hatching halved if the Eggs are found in the Egg Incubators during this period.

That's all. We just have to wish you happy HolidaysAbove all, good luck hunting Pokémon!