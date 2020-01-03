Pokémon GO: the Sync Adventure Maratuova starts today with many bonuses

Share it:

Niantic began the month of the new year by preparing a bunch of special events for Pokémon GO, which will run throughout the month of January. One of them is the Maratonuova of Sincroavventura, which will start in a few hours!

The Maratuova will take place from 22:00 today 2 January until the same time as Thursday 16 January. During the scheduled period, you can get extra stardust, rare candies and, if you travel a certain distance, a Unova Stone as a reward. Furthermore, by hatching the eggs you will meet Pokémon with party hats and even wild Pokémon. Pichu and Wurmple with the hat can be found in the 2 km eggs, while the Pikachu with the hat will be found in the wild. Raticate and Wobbuffet with the party hat will appear in the two star Raid Battles instead.

Not bad, right? We take this opportunity to remind you that the extraordinary discovery of January is Lapras with the Geloscheggia and Geloraggio attacks, already available from January 1, and that Heatran will return to the raids January 7. In recent days, meanwhile, data miners have discovered the identity of three of the fifth generation Pokémon arriving in Pokémon GO during the year.