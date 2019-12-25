Pokemon GO: the new Pokemon Shadow Bagon, Stantler and Absol are available

Share it:

With the arrival of the Pokemon GO winter holidays, three new ones are available Pokemon Shadow within the game: Bagon, Stantler is Absol, also in shiny version. You can capture them by facing and defeating the leaders of the Team Rocket.

As you can see in the image shown at the bottom of the news (thanks to the colleagues of Pokemon GO Hub), the three leaders of Team Rocket Arlo, Cliff and Sierra can deploy the following Shadow Pokemon:

Shadow Pokemon lined up by Arlo

Bagon

Charizard – Steelix – Blastoise

Salamence – Scizor – Dragonite

Shadow Pokemon lined up by Cliff

Stantler

Marowak – Onyx – Electawire

Tyranitar – Swampert – Torterra

Shadow Pokemon lined up by Sierra

Absol

Alakazam – Cacturne – Lapras

Shiftry – Gardevoir – Houndoom

The first Pokemon deployed by the three leaders is fixed: each of the three, in fact, will deploy one of the three new Shadow Pokemon currently available in Pokemon GO. We point out that Bagon, Stantler and Absol Ombra will also appear in the Shiny version with a bit of luck.

All you have to do to get them is to face and defeat the leaders of the Team Rocket. If you need help to succeed, you can consult our mini-guide that explains how to find and beat Arlo, Cliff and Sierra. Are you ready to take on the challenge?

We also remind you that during the month of December you can face and beat Giovanni to capture Zapdos Ombra.