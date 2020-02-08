Pokemon GO: the new event in the Sinnoh region is starting today

Share it:

Niantic Labs has announced a new Pokemon GO event scheduled for today (Friday 7 February) and dedicated to the Sinnoh region. Here are all the details released by the developers.

"As a sign of appreciation for all the great Pokémon originating in the Sinnoh region with which we have made friends, we are happy to announce an event to celebrate this region. From Friday February 7, 2020 at 8:00 am to Monday February 10, 2020 at 10:00 pm local time, Pokémon originating in the Sinnoh region will begin to appear more frequently in the wild and in raids.

From all the 7 km Eggs obtained during the event some Pokémon from the Sinnoh region will be born, including Budew, Combee, Bronzor, Gible, Riolu, Hippopotas and Mantyke. Event-specific field research tasks will allow you to encounter Pokémon originating from this beautiful region and Sinnoh Stones. Last but not least, if you are lucky, you can meet a chromatic Riolu or a Hippopotas."

Next week the Pokemon GO Valentine's Day 2020 event will be held with exclusive rewards and rare Pokemon coming for celebrate the day of loversi, without forgetting the next Community Day dedicated to Rhyhorn.