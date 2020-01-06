Technology

Pokémon GO: the Legendary Pokémon Heatran, also chromatic, is coming!

January 6, 2020
January 2020 of Pokémon GO it definitely started at full speed, with a dense succession of special in-game events, dedicated to all Pokémon Trainers.

In fact, only a few days ago the Sincroavventura Maratuova returned, which brought with it a wide selection of temporary bonuses. Soon, a further initiative will start in the popular mobile game dedicated to the Game Freak creatures. The appointment, in particular, is set for the next Tuesday 7 January. Starting from 10 p.m. of the Italian time zone, a new one Legendary Pokémon will be the protagonist in Five Star Raid.

It's about Heatran, Steel / Fire type creature, Pokémon introduced in the Pokédex on the occasion of the launch of the Fourth Generation. For a limited period of time, Pokémon GO Trainers will have the opportunity to add the powerful Pokémon Crater to their team. Furthermore, the luckiest ones could run into one Shiny / Chromatic version by Heatran. The initiative will last for one week and will end at 10 p.m. of Tuesday 14 January.

In order not to miss any news, we also point out that on the Everyeye pages there is a useful guide to Field Research in January 2020, with all the details relating to missions and rewards.

