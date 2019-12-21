Pokémon GO: the Legendary Lugia and Ho-Oh now available in the Raids for a limited period!

Share it:

As part of the large number of special Pokémon GO events scheduled in December, the famous mobile game hosts the return of two famous creatures.

For a limited period of time, in fact, the Second Generation Legendary Pokémon returned to popular Raids in-game. We are talking about Lugia, a Psychic / Flying creature, and its famous counterpart Ho-Oh, Fire / Flying type creature. Respectively mascots of Pokémon Silver and Pokémon Gold, the two powerful Pokémon are now available to Pokémon GO Trainers.

Players, in particular, will have the opportunity to run into creatures within Five Star Raid. The initiative, however, will have a rather limited duration in time. This new weekend of Legendary Raids will indeed end on a date Monday 23 December: in detail, the appointment is set for 10 p.m. of the Italian time zone. Is your team of Pokémon loyal ready to face Lugia and Ho-Oh over the next few hours?

We take this opportunity to remind Trainers that in this same period the Pokémon Virizion will also be available within the Pokémon GO Five Star Raid. Finally, we report that the Niantic Labs team of developers recently unveiled the Pokémon GO Adventure Companions initiative.