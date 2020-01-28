Pokémon GO, the League Lotte GO arrives: you can challenge trainers from all over the world!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With an official statement, Niantic announced that the Lotte GO League in Pokémon GO! The distribution of the new feature has already started, and will continue gradually (based on the level of the Trainers) to preserve the stability of the app.

At launch, the first pre-season of the Lotte GO League. The pre-season is the period of time preceding the start of a real season, which will be used to optimize and balance the function. The Manager challenges within the Lotte GO League will alternate between three leagues, you can level up compared to other Trainers and get rewards based on the score.

As for the pre-season, the Lotte GO League will start with the Mega League, then move on to the Ultra League and the Master League. The leagues will alternate every two weeks. You can still level up during the pre-season, but that level will be partially reset to zero at the start of the first season. The rewards for the struggles and the victories will be regularly awarded, and will be established based on the levels and struggles won. They will be included among them avatar objects inspired by Pikachu Libre, creature with a wrestling-themed costume first appeared in Pokémon Omega Ruby, Pokémon Sapphire Alpha and Pokkén Tournament. This Pokémon can also only be met by participants in the GO Fight League.

Trainers will have to travel five kilometers to gain access to the Lotte GO League and unlock five online games, which can be done up to three times a day. Keep in mind that you will need to complete these five games before you can advance to the five kilometer goal to unlock the next set.

The pre-season of the Lega Lotte GO started with the Mega League, and will continue with the Ultra League at 22:00 on Monday 10 February 2020. The Master League will then follow at 22:00 on Monday 24 February, then return to the Mega League at 22:00 on Monday 9 March. More information can be found on the official Pokémon GO website. We remind you that on February 2nd there will be another special event in Pokémon GO for the Year of the Mouse.