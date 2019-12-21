Pokemon GO: Special Raid weekend with Lugia and Ho-Oh

Share it:

I return Pokemon GO Special Raids: this weekend Niantic Labs presents a new series of Five Star Raid events featuring the Pokemon Lugia and Ho-Oh, originally introduced in 1999 with Pokemon Gold and Silver.

"Lugia and Ho-Oh are returning for a weekend of special raids! Lugia, the Psychic and Flying Pokémon, and Ho-Oh, the Fire and Flying Pokémon, will both be available in the raids! During the event, Lugia and Ho-Oh will appear in five-star raids."

Date and time

From 22:00 CET (1:00 P.M. PST GMT −8) on Friday 20 December 2019 to 22:00 CET (1:00 P.M. PST GMT −8) on Monday 23 December 2019.

During the same period, the developers recall, Virizion also arrives in Pokemon GO's Five Star Raids, a tasty appetizer waiting for theChristmas event kicks off on December 24th which will allow you to easily find Pikachu, Pichu and Raichu with Christmas hats and other Pokemon dressed up for the party.

Just in time for the end of the year holidays, the Pokemon GO Adventure Companions feature also made its debut, available for all level 30 coaches or higher.