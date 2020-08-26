Pokémon GO skyrockets in July: higher profits with 15% of launch players

Share it:

The community of players active on Pokémon GO, although still very large today, it has undergone a physiological reduction in relation to the summer of 2016, a period that saw the debut of the mobile game on the market.

Immediately transformed into a real phenomenon of costume, the Niantic it had also attracted great attention from the general press. However, it seems that the decrease in the number of Trainers ready to hunt for Pokémon has not affected the profits made by the creators of Pokémon GO.

According to a recent market analysis published by Super Data, in fact, July 2020 represented the ssecond best month ever for mobile play. In the period considered, Pokémon GO’s revenue was generated by a community equal to 15% of the size of August 2016. Despite this, the level of in-game spending was found to be only 0.4% lower. An interesting fact, which highlights how at the moment the title can count on players willing to achieve in-app purchases, even relatively substantial. The latest edition of the Pokémon GO Fest, held between 25 and 26 July, also contributed to the recent summer milestone.

The game’s calendar of events is always well-fed: at the moment, for example, Pokémon GO’s Dragon Week is active.