Pokémon GO releases evolution by exchange; new Teselia Pokémon arrive

Niantic does not want to stop introducing new features and improvements to the Pokémon GO gaming experience in 2020. After closing 2019 with its best historical data on revenue, the title opens the new calendar with the expected evolution by exchange, an element present in the Main saga from its origins.

How evolution works by exchange

This new mechanic has a very simple operation: we can evolve a Pokémon by carrying out an exchange, if it is suitable, thus reducing the cost of Candies necessary for its evolution.

Of the more than nine hundred species in the Pokémon universe (in Pokémon GO the first five generations, as of today), only a few evolve by exchange. Now that way of evolving comes to the title of Niantic with the following confirmed names, although there will be more: Kadabra, Machoke, Graveler Y Haunter.

The exchange is retroactively; that is, if we have received one of those Pokémon in an exchange in the past, that Pokémon will not require Candy to be evolved. Other Pokemon from the region of Teselia (Generation V) will benefit from the evolution by exchange, which are the following: Boldore, Gurdurr, Karrablast Y Shelmet.

New Teselia Pokémon on the way to Pokémon GO

The regional Pokédex of Teselia, which consists of more than 150 Pokémon, is not yet complete in the iOS and Android title. Soon – without specifying date – we can find the following families wildly: Roggenrola, Tympole, Dwebble, Trubbish, Karrablast, Joltik, Shelmet…

In addition, through the hatching of Eggs we will comment to meet the following Pokémon:

2 km eggs: Venipede and Dwebble.

5 km eggs: Roggenrola, Tympole, Trubbish, Karrablast, Joltik and Shelmet.

10 km eggs: Timburr, Tirtouga, Archen and Axew.

Finally, Timburr will begin to be available in the incursions of a star, find out here how to get all new Teselia Pokémon in Pokémon GO. You can check the full list of Pokémon that hatch in Eggs from 2, 5, 7 and 10 km from this month of January here. We don't leave without remembering that this January 19Sunday is Community Day January 2020, which will have Piplup as the main protagonist.

