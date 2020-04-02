         Pokémon Go reinvents itself so that it can be played indoors: these are the changes that are yet to come

Share it:

Since its launch, Niantic has focused Pokémon Go on the concept of leaving home to explore. With COVID-19 forcing social distancing and mandatory confinement measures across much of the globe, the world has changed and Pokémon Go plans to adapt to the new reality.

Niantic recently announced some new features in the game to facilitate the game from home, but deeper changes are yet to come. For example, the syncroadventure will take into account the steps at home, without having to go anywhere.

Changes that are already available

Changes in Pokémon Go to adapt to the new situation have already begun. Some of these changes, simpler since they involve slightly modify some game mechanics, were already announced and activated a few days ago. They are as follows:

The hatching distance for eggs has been cut in half.

PokéStops release gifts more frequently.

The number of gifts you can open each day is increased to 30.

The number of gifts you can carry in your inventory is increased to 20.

Gifts include more PokéBalls than normal.

Coaches can compete with friends with one heart (previously only with 3 hearts or more).

The duration of the incense increases to one hour.

More pokémon appear on the map.

XP reward is increased and Stardust increases (triple for the first capture of the day).

Special pack for 1 coin. The content of the package may vary, right now it contains 50 super balls.

The changes to come

With the COVID-19 pandemic that does not seem to be leaving us soon, Niantic has decided prioritize the game elements that can be carried out from home. In this case they are changes that could take a little longer to arrive, but that should help the pokemon hunt not be reduced by the fact of staying at home.

Possibly the most important change is that Synchroadventure will count the steps indoorsSo nothing will stop you from hatching eggs in an intensive treadmill session or while doing chores around the house.

Another novelty on the way will allow you to join forces with friends to make forays into Pokémon Go from home. Niantic claims it is also working to allow players to participate in Pokémon Go Fest events from home.

Another pillar of Pokémon Go is the exploration. In that regard, Niantic is investigating how to allow users to virtually visit their favorite places, although it has not gone into detail on how exactly.

