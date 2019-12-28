Pokémon GO: Regice arrives in Raids, Glaceon can learn an exclusive move

Share it:

The celebrations for the Pokémon GO Winter Holidays continue: at 11:00 am today, on Saturday December 28th, a limited-time event has officially started that brings Regice back into the raids and allows you to unlock an exclusive move for Glaceon. Let's find out all the details.

You have time until 19:00 tonight to face and capture Regice, the Pokémon Iceberg, within the raids: "Regice wraps herself in a blanket of air at a temperature of -200 ° C. Everything that comes close to this Pokémon freezes instantly. Its icy body does not melt even if immersed in the magma, "reads in the Pokédex. Regice is weak at Fire, Fight, Rock and Steel. For the occasion, you have the opportunity to get two additional raid tickets by spinning the photo disc in a gym. However, keep in mind that raid tickets will no longer be available at the end of the event and that you cannot have more than one raid ticket at a time.

For the duration of the event i Glacial bait modules they will last two hours and can attract Pokémon such as Lapras, Delibird and Cubchoo. By using the Glacial Bait Module to evolve Eevee during the event, you also get a Glaceon with the Ultimate Choice attack loaded!

What are you waiting for? Before leaving to hunt, we point out that during the Pokémon GO Winter Holidays, from 12:00 today until 23:59 tomorrow 29 December you will receive the double the Experience Points when capturing Pokémon!