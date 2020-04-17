Pokémon GO recovers Community Days without you having to leave home

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The so-called Community Days in Pokémon GO were canceled when the COVID-19 pandemic became really dangerous and we have not heard from them until now, when Niantic has confirmed their return by retaking the Open day and with new ways of playing it.

To get this little creature we must be vigilant on Saturday April 25, 2020, 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM local time. It will be then when it begins to appear even if we are at home, because the event has been adapted, like the rest of the game, so that we do not go out. The details of the event are as follows:

Abra will appear more often in the wild.

If you are lucky, you can find yourself with a multi-colored Abra.

Evolve Abra during the event or up to two hours after it ends to obtain an Alakazam that knows an exclusive attack. And at this point, we love being able to announce that that exclusive attack will be the Fight-type Fast Counter Attack.

For 1 euro, you can unlock an exclusive Community Day special research story: Investigating Illusions! Complete it to receive 13,000 Stardust, a Pokocho, a Rocket radar and other rewards. Stay tuned to find out when tickets go on sale. Entry for this special research history event is non-refundable. Subject to current regulations and the exceptions established in the Terms of Service.

And the measures that have been taken so that we can play this Community Day at home with these:

Community Day will now last six hours instead of the usual three.

The bonus will now be triple Stardust per capture.

In the place of the Bait Module, the Incenses will last three hours during the event.

During the event, companion Pokémon with supermate level or higher will find useful items such as Poké Balls.

You will also be able to purchase a special April Community Day one-time purchase bundle, which will include an Elite Charged Attack MT, 30 Ultra Balls, three Super Incubators, and three Incenses for 1280 Pokemon.

Take a snapshot during Community Day if you want to see a surprise!

In this way the studio continues to keep the players busy and the game relevant while one of its main mechanics, that of exploring the streets of our city, has been invalidated.