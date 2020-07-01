Pokemon GO: Professor Willow's new report, what's going on?

Share it:

The Professor Willow of Pokemon GO has released a new report called Moonlight Sheets, heralding a new discovery that could affect the gaming world. Here's what it is.

Blanche had left to conduct some research on Pokémon associated with the Sun and Moon appeared during the solstice event. On his return from a research trip on Clefairy he left some papers on his desk.

"There's something underneath, she murmured. Seeing the R logo on the sheets, I realized that whatever it was, it wasn't any good. Blanche also pointed out the dark outline that the Trainers saw in the background of a recent image of Clefairy, assuming that this could be related to the sheets found. Team Wisdom leader also said that Team GO Rocket Recruits were seen behaving more suspiciously than usual in the area where the photo was taken. Further investigation will be needed."

It is not yet entirely clear what Blanche and Willow refer to, but it is not excluded that it may be linked to the recently announced Pokemon GO summer events to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the game, released in summer 2016 on iPhone (later on Android) and immediately welcomed by a huge success with audiences and critics.