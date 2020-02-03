Pokémon GO prepares more than half a dozen events for February

Share it:

After starting this 2020 with a lot of strength in Niantic they will put the sixth gear so that during the month of February no player from Pokémon GO Have time to release the phone.

A total of seven events have been announced for this month. Among them is the celebration of Valentine, the return of Giovanni with a new dark Pokémon to rescue and many more things:

Save Giovanni's dark Raikou! February Research Achievement Meeting: Woobat with additional Woobat Candies! Tornadus lurks in the five star raids! Celebration event of the Sinnoh region. Pokemon GO 2020 Valentine's Day celebration. Celebrate your love for your friends with a special event focused on friendships over the weekend. New experiments: time of the outstanding Pokémon and time of the mysterious bonus!

The special investigations of Team GO Rocket will continue for many months and if you have completed the last one you will be allowed to accept a new one that will send you to defeat enemies of this organization to end up fighting Giovanni and getting his dark Raikou.

The Woobat event will be available from Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. to Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. and will feature additional Woobat Candies at research achievement meetings.

There will also be a surprise Pokémon on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., local time thanks to the time of the highlighted Pokémon, a novelty that adds the time of the mysterious bonus that will take place on Tuesday , February 6, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time.

You can find all the details about the rest of February celebrations in the official blog. We just let you know that it is best not to make plans.