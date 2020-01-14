Pokémon GO: Piplup, protagonist of January Community Day (2020)

Share it:

Piplup will be the protagonist of the first Community Day 2020 in Pokémon GO. Niantic has revealed that the initial water-type Pokémon from the region of Sinnoh It will be the name we hear the next January 19, when it takes place for three hours on Community day initial of this course.

Piplup, Sinnoh's initial to start the year 2020

Although fans want and demand a remake of Pokémon Pearl and Diamond (Sinnoh, fourth generation) for Nintendo Switch, the truth is that it is only a wish; At least for now. The January 19, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the northern hemisphere (from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the southern hemisphere) Piplup will appear much more frequently in wild encounters around the world.



Pokémon GO: Piplup

In addition, as usual we will have baits of 3 hours (180 minutes) instead of the usual time, which will ensure that with a single bait we have covered the entire event. Another bonus confirmed is that the Eggs will hatch with only 1/4 of the distance traveled (25% in all eggs of 2, 5, 7 and 10 km). Hopefully, Piplup will learn an exclusive movement during the event, which we will teach Prinplup Y Empoleon, its evolutions, within the marked times.

For the rest, it is necessary to wait until the date of celebration of the Community Day approaches to know the rest of the details.

Pokémon GO in 2020: growth and new features

Niantic is clear about what he has to do to keep Pokémon GO in the same health as now. In 2019, what was its fourth available calendar, billed more than 1400 million dollars. One of the main developments on the way to the game is the defendant competitive PvP online mode, which will be known under the name of Liga Combates GO.

To that we have to add new research tasks, relevant legendary events and new waves of creatures. If the usual chronological order is maintained, the next generation to set course for Pokémon GO will be Generation VI, the one set in the Kalos region.

You can check here all 2, 5, 7 and 10 km eggs resulting after being hatched during this month of January. Also, here we tell you how to beat and capture Heatran in Level 5 Raids.

