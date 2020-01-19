Pokémon GO: Piplup Community Day kicks off; clues to the Lunar New Year event

Share it:

The big day has come: today January 19th, from 11:00 to 14:00, the first Pokémon GO Community Day of 2020 will take place, featuring the Pokémon Penguin Piplup.

Piplup is a fourth generation creature originating from the Sinnoh region, which in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl represented one of the three starters together with Turtwig and Chimchar. If you manage to make it evolve into Prinplup and then into Empoleon within two hours of the end of the event, the latter will know a exclusive move normally not otherwise obtainable, that is Hydro. As always happens on occasions of this type, you can rely on two bonuses, which in this case are represented by baits with a duration increased to 3 hours and by the hatching distance of the eggs reduced to a quarter. The Community Day Special Package, on the other hand, is on sale for 480 coins and includes thirty Ultra Balls, an Incense, three Super Incubators and a bait module.

Meanwhile, the boys of Niantic Games have begun to disseminate clues about Pokémon GO's next event, which judging from the images appeared on social profiles will have to do with the Lunar New Year, which falls on January 25th. The Year of the Mouse is about to begin, so it is very likely that the monsters of this type – Rattata, Pikachu, Cyndaquill, etc. – will play a leading role. We take this opportunity to remind you that Latios and Latias are back in the Pokémon GO Special Raids.